Indian shuttlers look to continue good show at Chinese Taipei meet

Star shuttlers and former champions Saina Nehwal and Sourabh Verma will look to continue their good showing at the Chinese Taipei BWF World Tour Super 300 starting with the qualifiers on Tuesday. Top seed Saina won the meet back in 2008 and since then hasn’t taken part in it. National champion Sourabh had also won the tourney in 2016 and will look to repeat his feat.

On a high after his victory against Chinese legend Lin Dan at the just concluded World Championships, H.S. Prannoy will also aim to stretch his good run. World No. 8 Saina bowed out of the Worlds after her Round of 16 defeat to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt.

She had slammed the umpiring after the match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes. Saina lost 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 to the lower-ranked Blichfeldt despite having two match points in the second game. She will take on Korea’s An Se Young in the opening round.

In the men’s singles, Sourabh will open his campaign against Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai. Prannoy will meet Wang Tzu Wei in the first round while Sameer Verma will lock horns with Malaysia’s Daren Liew.

Women’s doubles pair of Aparna Balan and Prajakta Sawant will take on sixth seeds Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean of Malaysia in the first round.