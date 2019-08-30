No-deal Brexit more likely if MPs try to block it: UK PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned MPs that they are damaging his chances of getting a deal with the EU by trying to block a no-deal Brexit.

The former London Mayor said that the more MPs try to block a no-deal Brexit, “the more likely it is that we’ll end up in that situation”. His comments come after he announced suspending the Parliament for five weeks over September and October.

Critics say that the motive behind his decision was to give lawmakers in the House of Commons less time to stop a no-deal Brexit. However, Johnson has dismissed the claim, saying that it was to allow the government to hold a Queen’s Speech and outline its “very exciting agenda” for the future.

Senior Tory Sir Oliver Letwin said MPs still had time to act next week when they return from recess and before the suspension – which is expected to begin between September 9 and 12 and last until October 14, the BBC reported.

Former Prime Minister John Major also confirmed he would be seeking a judicial review through the courts to oppose the suspension – known as prorogation – joining forces with campaigner Gina Miller. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Labour deputy leader Tom Watson also offered their backing.

Johnson has promised to “step up the tempo” on securing a deal with the EU before the Brexit deadline, with UK’s negotiators set to meet their EU counterparts twice a week in the run-up to a crucial EU summit on October 17.

As things stand, the UK is due to leave the EU on October 31 with or without a “divorce” agreement. The previous government, under Theresa May, agreed a deal with the EU but it was rejected by MPs three times.

Johnson said that deal would leave the UK being “bossed around by Brussels with no come back”.

Meanwhile, a separate legal bid in Scotland to order a temporary halt to Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament has been dismissed by a judge. However, a full hearing will now be heard on September 3, instead of September 6.