Kamal Nath meets Sonia, discusses organisational issues

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the party’s organisational issues.

Kamal Nath arrived at the residence of the UPA chairperson around 10.40 a.m. The meeting between the two leaders lasted over 45 minutes.

After the meeting, he told the media: “I met Sonia Gandhiji today to discuss several things. We talked about the party organisation in Madhya Pradesh. It was a very fruitful discussion like always.”

Party sources said the two leaders discussed the appointment of the new state Congress chief. Kamal Nath has offered to step down as the state unit chief following Congress’ drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.