Have learnt new things by watching diverse content: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has come up with a digital property called “Arjun Recommends”, says he has learnt new things by watching diverse content.

“I have been a movie buff all my life. I would, any day, enjoy being at home and discovering incredible films and documentaries and shows all day long. Great content stimulates my mind and I have, more often than not, learnt something new by watching such diverse content,” he said in a statement.

Arjun uses his social media to start the digital property and hopes that it helps everyone looking to find good content on television, OTT or at the cinemas.

“‘Arjun Recommends’ is an extremely organic proposition for me. I was always toying with an idea through which I could share with the world all the fabulous content I usually tend to find,” he said.

The “India’s Most Wanted” star says sharing this information with people is giving him a lot of joy because he is getting direct feedback from them about their discovery and engagement with the show.

“My aim was to start a community of like-minded enthusiasts who bond over really cool things to watch from across the world. ‘Arjun Recommends’ as a property allows me to do all this and also get to know from people what they are watching currently,” he said.

Arjun says he is attempting to “make people come together and discuss about the awesome content that is available for all of us to see”.