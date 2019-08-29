Indian, Pak officials to meet on Friday over Kartarpur

Despite the escalating tensions over Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani officials will meet on Friday to discuss the Kartarpur Corridor project.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal said that both sides will hold a technical meeting at Zero Point on the border on Friday.

“India concurred with Pakistan’s proposal, and the technical meeting on Kartarpur Sahib corridor is being held on August 30 at Zero Point,” Faisal said at a briefing here on Thursday.

“Pakistan remains committed to completing and inaugurating the Kartarpur Sahib corridor as announced by our Prime Minister,” he added.

Pakistan has said that it will go ahead with the cross-border Kartarpur Corridor project, to be opened in November for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

The Kartarpur gurdwara, located on the bank of river Ravi in Pakistan, is about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district, and about 120 km northeast of Lahore.

Guru Nanak had lived there for 18 years until his death in 1539.

India-Pakistan ties have nose-dived after New Delhi revoked special status to Kashmir earlier this month.

Pakistan, which has termed it as an act of “annexation”, has snapped trade ties as well as people-to-people connect with India and also asked the Indian envoy to return.