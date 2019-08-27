PM Modi meets champ Sindhu, calls her ‘India’s pride’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met newly crowned world champion P.V. Sindhu and wished luck to the ace shuttler for her future endeavours.

Sindhu on Sunday thrashed Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the women’s singles event to become the first Indian to win gold in the BWF World Championships.

“India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met P.V. Sindhu. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours,” tweeted Modi.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier congratulated Sindhu after her historic win in Basel, Switzerland. “The stupendously talented P.V. Sindhu makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring. P.V. Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players,” Modi had tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindhu also met Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. “Honoured P.V. Sindhu who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton Championship for the first time. My best wishes to her in her pursuit to bring more glory to India,” Rijiju tweeted after meeting Sindhu.

The 24-year-old Indian shuttler reached Delhi early on Tuesday and received a grand welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“It’s a great moment for me. I am really very proud to be an Indian. I wish I will get many more medals for the country,” Sindhu told reporters.

“Hard work is the key to success. I would like to thank each and every fan of mine. It’s because of their love and support that I am here,” she added.