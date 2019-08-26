Varun Dhawan accuses Sara of copying the colour of his clothes

Actor Varun Dhawan has funnily accused his “Coolie No. 1” co-actor Sara Ali Khan of copying the colour of his clothes.

On Monday morning, Varun Dhawan shared a photograph on Instagram where he can be seen striking a pose along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who he has tagged as “Masterji” and his “Coolie No. 1” co-star Sara Ali Khan.

The trio seems to be rehearsing for a dance number from the movie. While both Varun and Sara are seen wearing yellow t-shirts, the “Badlapur” actor has accused Sara of copying him and wearing the same hues.

He wrote in Hindi: “Saraji ne mere vastra ke rang ko copy kiya,” which translates to “Sara has copied the colour of my clothes.”

The two stars will be seen together in director David Dhawan’s directorial “Coolie No.1,” which is a remake of the popular 1995 movie of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The comedy film is slated to release in May next year.