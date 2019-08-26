Tara Sutaria loves to sing, but focus is on acting for now

“Student of the Year 2” actress Tara Sutaria is looking forward to the release of her second Bollywood film, “Marjaavaan”. She says singing is one of the things she loves, but would like to focus on acting right now, putting her musical dreams on the backburner.

The young actress, who did quite a few musicals on the stage before entering films, says her experience of working in the “Grease” musical is one of the high points of her entertainment career.

“It gave me the opportunity to do all the things I love most – sing, dance and act,” Tara told IANS, about the “Grease” experience.

The soundtrack of “Student of the Year 2” didn’t feature her vocals. What about “Marjaavaan”?

“I haven’t recorded anything for ‘Marjaavaan’ yet. Right now I’d like to concentrate on building my skill set for the camera and maybe put the singing on the back burner. There’s a time for everything and mine will come. I know it will,” she said on an optimistic note.

Like “Student of the Year 2”, “Marjaavaan” also features two actresses.

“My third film ‘Tadap’ is a single heroine film and I’m sure there will be more. In my second film, both actresses essay very different parts so we challenge each other with our differences,” she said about “Marjaavaan” that also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Her debut film, on the other hand, taught her life lessons like “no university could”.

“I made friends with the fraternity, learnt to share a million things and do much more. It also taught me that experiences make us richer and that gold is cleaved from ore. All that I learnt with SOTY will make me a better artiste for the future,” said Tara, who would like to be known as a good human being.

“That’s paramount for me. Good thoughts, good words and good deeds,” she shared.

She also wants to encourage women who have been holding themselves back for the lack of confidence or their own inhibitions.

“All of us are held back by our inner voices at some point but my inner voice has always guided me to forge ahead no matter what the circumstance. Hence, the Pond’s campaign – #SeeWhatHappens that encourages women to let go off their inner voices and fears to move ahead is very close to my heart.

“With this campaign, I want to encourage women out there who’ve been holding themselves back for the lack of confidence or their own inhibitions to let go and follow their dreams,” she said.