Modi holds ‘fruitful discussions’ with UN chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held “fruitful discussions” with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit here, days after the UN chief voiced concern over Kashmir and called for “maximum restraint”.

“PM @narendramodi met with UNSG @antonioguterres on the margins of #G7 summit in Biarritz. Good exchange of views on India’s participation at the Climate Action Summit at the UN and other issues of mutual interest,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“PM @narendramodi met @UN Secretary General Mr. antonioguterres on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit. The two leaders had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects,” the PMO tweeted.

The meeting also comes days after the UN Security Council held a closed-door consultation on Kashmir, on the insistence of China, which was backing good friend Pakistan to the hilt on the Kashmir issue.

On Saturday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called up Guterres to apprise him about the “evolving and delicate situation” in Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi said it was responsibility of the international community to play a role in addressing the Kashmir situation.