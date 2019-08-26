Discussed Kashmir with Modi, told its under control: Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he had discussed the Kashmir issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night, and was told by Modi that the situation is under control.

Addressing the media after holding a 45-minute bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 here, Trump, to a media question on Kashmir, said: “Well, we spoke last night about Kashmir, and Prime Minister Modi feels that he has it under control; and now when they speak with Pakistan I’m sure they will be able to do something. They will be able to do something probably very good.”

Modi, asked a question on Kashmir, said: “India and Pakistan have several bilateral issues. And after the election of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I told him that both our countries have to fight against poverty, illiteracy, backwardness and both should work for the betterment of our people. And I have conveyed this to President Trump as well, and we keep discussing our bilateral issues.”