In a major overhaul after the rout in the general elections, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday dissolved the party unit in the national capital after a similar move in Uttar Pradesh three days ago.

Party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav made the announcement in a statement, saying the Delhi unit had been dissolved “with immediate effect”.

On August 23, Akhilesh Yadav had dissolved the state unit of the party in Uttar Pradesh.