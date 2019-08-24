Modi conferred UAE’s highest civilian honour

The UAE honoured visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest civilian honour, the “Order of Zayed”, on Saturday.

The award was conferred to the Prime Minister by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential Palace here.

A commemorative stamp of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary was also released in the presence of government officials and Indian businesspersons, the Khaleej Times reported.

Earlier during an interview with the Khaleej Times, Modi said: “I feel very honoured to receive the United Arab Emirates’ highest civil honour, the Order of Zayed. It is a testimony to our growing partnership and also an honour for the entire Indian nation of 1.3 billion people.”

Modi also launched the RuPay Card, an Indian indigenous equivalent of Mastercard or Visa, here earlier in the day and bought 1 kg of laddoo using the card.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East where the RuPay card has been launched.

Modi, who is on a tri-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain, reached Abu Dhabi on Friday from Paris. From Abu Dhabi, he will visit Bahrain before returning to France for the G7 summit.