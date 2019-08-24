Kovind, Modi greet nation on Janmashtami

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Janmashtami.

In a tweet, Kovind said: “Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Janmashtami. As we reflect upon the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna, may this be a joyous day full of festivities and celebrations for all of us.”

Modi also took to Twitter and said: “Janmashtami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna always bring happiness and good health in our lives. Jai Shri Krishna!”

The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami across the country.