Yogi allots portfolios, downgrades some Ministers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allocated portfolios to Ministers inducted into the expanded cabinet, while keeping 37 departments with him.

Adityanath wielded his authority on Thursday night when he stripped some of the Ministers of their portfolios and rewarded those who performed with additional departments.

The Chief Minister has kept 11 major departments, including Home, Information, Revenue and Housing.

Similarly, the portfolios of two Deputy Chief Ministers have remained unchanged.

Siddhartha Nath Singh has been divested of his Medical and Health Department and was given the Khadi and Textile.

The Chief Minister, who was said to be unhappy with Nand Gopal Nandi and had cancelled transfers and postings in his Stamp and Registration Ministry, has been downgraded in the reshuffle. He will have to remain content with political pension and minority welfare.

Chetan Chauhan has also been downgraded by withdrawing the Sports Department from him. He has been given the Civil, Defence and Armymen Welfare.

The two new entrants – Ram Naresh Agnihotri and Kamla Rani Varun – have been given important portfolios of Excise and Technical Education Departments, respectively. Another newcomer Satish Dwivedi will look after the Basic Education Department.

Rajendra Pratap Singh a.k.a Moti Singh is also among the gainers as he was rewarded with Rural and Integrated Development.

Mahendra Singh, who was elevated to cabinet rank in Wednesday’s reshuffle, has been given the newly-created Jal Shakti department.

Jai Pratap Singh has been divested of excise portfolio but given the more important Medical Education and Family Welfare Department.

Ashutosh Tandon has been divested of the Medical Education portfolio and has been given Urban Development and planning.