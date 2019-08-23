Reducing voting age was message of confidence: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered his father and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for reducing the voting age from 21 to 18, saying it was an unequivocal message of confidence in India’s youth.

“By reducing the voting age from 21 to 18, Rajiv Gandhi ji added five crore new voters. This was an unequivocal message of confidence in India’s youth that said – you have come of age and India believes in you,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The remarks come a day after Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi recalled her husband’s contribution in nation building where she highlighted his decision to reduce the voting age.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi announced that the whole week would be dedicated to his late father by drawing the country’s attention towards his incredible achievements.

Tuesday marked the former leader’s 75th birth anniversary.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991 during en election campaign in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur.