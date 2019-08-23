Pakistan blacklisted by FATF subgroup for terror funding

The Asia-Pacific Group of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog for terror financing and money laundering, has placed Pakistan in the “Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List (Blacklist)” for its failure to meet its standards.

In its meeting in Canberra, the APG found that Pakistan was non-compliant on 32 of the 40 compliance parameters of terror financing and money laundering, officials said.

On 11 effectiveness parameters Pakistan was adjudged as low as 10.

The FATF APG discussions lasted over seven hours over two days.