Priyanka Chopra to star in Netflix superhero movie

Actress Priyanka Chopra is set to star in Netflixs upcoming project, a superhero movie titled “We Can Be Heroes”.

It is still not known if the Indian beauty will play a superhero or not, but the film is for kids and is being written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez, director of the “Spy Kids” franchise.

The film is about how a group of kids steps up to save the world when aliens abduct all of Earth’s superheroes.

Meanwhile, the “Quantico” actress’ Marathi production “Paani” recently won the Best Film award in the Environment Conservation category.

“I’m so proud to have produced a special film like #Paani. Congratulations to our director @adinathkothare and to the entire team @PurplePebblePic @madhuchopra @Iamsidchopra for our second National Award,” Priyanka had tweeted.