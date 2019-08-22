over 39 lakh beneficiaries covered under PMJAY

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday reviewed the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme and appreciated the progress shown by the scheme in just a year.

More than 39 lakh people have availed of cashless treatment worth around Rs 6,100 crore for serious illnesses since the launch of AB-PMJAY, the Minister said.

“This has resulted in savings of Rs 12,000 crore to the beneficiary families,” said the Health Minister at the high-level review of the implementation of AB-PMJAY on Wednesday.

The Health Minister appreciated the progress of the scheme as it nears completion of its first year since the launch. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned the scheme for the health and wellness of the poorest and most vulnerable sections of the country. We have to ensure its success,” said the Minister.

The Health Minister emphasized that it is important that this initial momentum be maintained in the implementation across the country and the states put in greater strength and efficiency in scaling up their progress and providing seamless health services to the last mile.

The Minister launched the newly designed grievance management portal of AB-PMJAY which is an online system to help members of the general public register their grievances and get support.

Marking the first anniversary of the scheme, several events are being planned across the country. September 23 will be celebrated as Ayushman Bharat Diwas. The fortnight of September 15-30 will be marked as the ‘Ayushman Bharat Pakhwaraa’ where several activities will be carried out in the states to generate awareness around the scheme.

A mega national event ‘Gyan Sangam’ will be organised from September 29-30 in New Delhi to highlight the progress and achievements of the scheme.