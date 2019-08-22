LFW 2019: Pandya, Haydon walk for Amit Aggarwal

Designer Amit Aggarwal on Wednesday launched his luxury pret collection called ‘Flux’ at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 with cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Lisa Haydon walking on the ramp as showstoppers.

Aggarwal, who is known for engineering recycled products in the garments he designs, has this time tied up with R-Elan — Reliance Industries’ textile arm — to create the grandeur pieces in fluid, free flowing fabrics.

The designer has used recycled polymer strips to add structure to the gowns, dresses and skirts that comprised the collection. Sheer wraps, exaggerated sleeves, power shoulders and billowing skirts were the highlight of the show. There was used of techniques like as plisse, fine draping and three-dimensional embroideries that added texture of the pieces.

Use of electric colours, shiny metallic shades of silver, blue, purple and green, hues of emerald, petrol, neutrals like gold, blush and ivory made the collection pop up.

Speaking about his collection, Aggarwal said: “The entire collection is about free flow. The fabric had a such a large plethora of different colourations… It never really stopped inspiring me. Going ahead and creating 100 more looks.”

Haydon who was wearing a purple drape gown said: “I really admire what Amit does. And especially this collection…It’s a great play of contrasts, structures. Each time a model walked the ramp wearing one of his pieces, I felt like ‘Oh my gosh, I want to wear that. And that’s always a great sign, it means this is an excellent collection.”