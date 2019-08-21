Ex-MP CM Babulal Gaur passes away

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babulal Gaur died early on Wednesday at a hospital here following prolonged illness. He was 89.

He was admitted after his blood pressure dropped.

“Shri Babulal Gaurji served people for decades. From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh he undertook many efforts to transform the state.

“Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.