‘Dabangg 3’ to release in four languages on December 20

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film “Dabangg 3” will release in four languages — Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, on December 20.

Salman on Wednesday morning took to Instagram to share a picture with his “Dabangg 3” director Prabhudeva, to announce that the film will release in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu apart from Hindi.

“Chulbul Pandey coming to you on December 20 in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu,” the 53-year-old superstar tweeted.

Salman and Prabhudheva have reunited on this project after “Wanted” in 2009.

“Dabangg 3” will launch a new face – Saiee — the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan’s character, Chulbul Panday.