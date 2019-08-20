UP Finance Minister resigns after turning 75

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Finance Rajesh Agarwal resigned from his ministerial position on Tuesday. He sent his resignation to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rajesh Agarwal recently celebrated his 75th birthday. He has resigned in keeping with the party’s decision of not having ministers above the age of 75.

Sources said that Agarwal also cited health reasons for opting out of the Ministry.

Agarwal, who belongs to Bareilly, has been a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly for the last 25 years. He has also held the post of Deputy Speaker from 2003 to 2007.

With Agarwal’s resignation, the number of vacancies in the state Cabinet have gone up to 18.