Chidambaram moves SC seeking protection from arrest

Hours after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected former Finance MInister P. Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case, the battery of lawyers representing him approached the Supreme Court for the urgent hearing seeking protection from arrest.

Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibal asked the apex court to put up the matter before the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi as soon as possible.

However, Additional Registrar told Sibal that the Chief Justice is busy in judicial work. Sibal then went to the Supreme Court Registrar to take up the matter urgently.

Speaking to reporters, Sibal said, “We have not received the copy of the High Court order. Therefore, we have not prepared the special leave petition (SLP) yet.”

According to a lawyer assisting Sibal, the matter is likely to be mentioned before the Bench of the next senior most Judge to the CJI on Wednesday morning.

Chidambaram moved the top court after the Delhi High Court earlier in the day rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case.

On January 25, the Delhi High Court had reserved its order on Chidambaram’s bail plea in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

On March 11, the High Court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file additional documents on record to support its case against Chidambaram.

The investigating agencies had opposed Chidambaram’s bail plea, saying that custodial interrogation of the former Finance Minister was necessary as he was evasive and had given false information during questioning.

The INX media case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 307 crore.