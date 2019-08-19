Yamuna crosses ‘warning mark’ in Delhi

The Yamuna river on Monday crossed the “warning mark” of 204.50 meters and was set to breach the “danger mark” of 205.33m, forcing authorities to stop traffic on one of the bridges that connect Delhi with its eastern wing.

Amid the rising water level, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting of officials, the government said.

The water level of Yamuna was now said to be at 205m, after over eight lakh cusecs of water were released from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

The Delhi government has ordered the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas along the river.

An old bridge known as Loha Pul over the Yamuna was closed for traffic amid the rising river level.