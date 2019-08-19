Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh resigns as Minister

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, on Monday, resigned from the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet. He resigned in keeping with the party’s rule of one-man-one-post.

Singh was appointed state BJP President last month and he was also Transport minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

With Singh’s resignation, Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet now has 42 ministers, including 21 Cabinet ministers, eight ministers of state (independent charge) and 13 ministers of state. There are 18 vacancies in the ministry now.