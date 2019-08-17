Priyanka Gandhi asks BJP leaders to clarify stand on rape accused Kuldeep Sengar

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked BJP leaders to clarify their stand on rape accused legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, after his photographs appeared in an Independence Day advertisement in a Hindi newspaper, along with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The CBI gave its report. The Supreme Court bashed them, but Kuldeep Singh Sengar still enjoys a place in the hearts of BJP leaders. His photographs are being used with senior BJP leaders. Will they say something?” wrote Priyanka Gandhi on Twitter attaching a copy of the advertisement in the post.

The advertisement wishing people on the occasion of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan was published by Anuj Kumar Dikshit, the local BJP chief and chairman of Ugu Panchayat in Unnao. It also carried a photograph of Sengar’s wife and zila panchayat chairperson, Sangeeta Sengar.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh had on July 30 said that his party had suspended Sengar after an FIR was lodged against the lawmaker in connection with an accident that claimed two lives and injured two others, including the Unnao rape survivor.