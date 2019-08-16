Tributes paid to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

The leaders, including BJP President Amit Shah and Working President J.P. Nadda, paid their floral tributes at ‘Sadaiv Atal’, the memorial of the former prime minister in Rajghat here, which was unveiled on his 94th birth anniversary last year.

Vajpayee, a senior BJP leader and one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), died on this day in 2018 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter remembering Vajpayee, saying: “I offer my tributes to the tallest leader of our times.”

All India Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also paid their tributes to Vajpayee on Twitter.

“Tribute to Vajpayee, former Prime Minister, on his first death anniversary. Let us recall his words: The gun can solve no problems. Issues can be guided by the three principles of insaniyat, jamhooriyat and kashmiriyat,” Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister, said.