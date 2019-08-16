TMC Secretary General, ex-Kolkata top cop questioned

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee and former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Ponzi scam cases, an official said here.

While Chatterjee has been summoned regarding the financial transactions between the Saradha group of companies and the Trinamool Congress mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’, Kumar, who is currently serving as the ADG of Kolkata Police’s CID department, was called in connection to the Rose Valley ponzi scam case.

Both of them reached the central agency’s office at Salt Lake’s CGO Complex on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, Chatterjee, also the state’s Education Minister, was summoned by the CBI after his name came into picture during the interrogation of senior Trinamool leader Derek O’Brian’s questioning last week.