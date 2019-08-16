Lower court order in Pehlu Khan case surprising: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday described the lower court order in Pehlu Khan mob lynching case as “surprising” saying there should be no place for an inhuman act in our country and the Rajasthan government’s decision to bring a law on mob lynching is a welcome decision.

“The lower court decision in the Pehlu Khan case is surprising. There is no place for inhuman act and killing of a man by the mob in our country,” she said in a series of tweets on Friday.

“Law being brought by the Rajasthan government against mob lynching is a welcome decision. Hope that Rajasthan government will provide justice to Pehlu Khan and give a good example,” she said in another tweet.

Her remarks came two days after a lower court in Alwar acquitted all the six accused in Pehlu Khan death case.

Pehlu Khan was beaten by a mob of cow vigilantes on April 1, 2017 on the suspicion of cattle smuggling.