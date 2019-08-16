Ashes: Burns, Bairstow fifties help England post 258 on Day 2

Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow hit half centuries as England were all out for 258 before Australia struggled to 30/1 at stumps on Day 2 of the rain-affected second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord’s on Thursday.

Australia were 30/1 in 13 overs after Stuart Broad, England’s pace spearhead in the absence of James Anderson, dismissed David Warner for the third time in the Ashes for just 3. The Aussies now trail by 228 runs with Cameron Bancroft (5 batting) and Usman Khawaja (18 batting) at the crease.

After the first day’s play got washed out, England saw Burns score 53 off 127 balls (7×4) with wicketkeeper Bairstow then playing a crucial knock of 52 off 95 balls (7×4) to help the side recover from 138/6 at one stage and post a competitive first innings score after being asked to bat first by Australia. For the Aussies, Josh Hazlewood (3/58) Pat Cummins (3/61) and Nathan Lyon (3/68) grabbed three wickets each.

Drafted into the squad after missing out the first Test, Hazlewood made a strong statement by accounting for both the wickets that fell in the morning session — Jason Roy (0) and Joe Root (14).Burns and Joe Denly (30) then shared a 66-run stand for the third wicket before Hazlewood removed Denly who edged one behind the stumps to captain Tim Paine.

Burns was dismissed by Pat Cummins as England suffered a mini collapse and were 138/6 when Woakes (32) and Bairstow joined hands for a 72-run partnership for the seventh wicket to steady the ship. Jos Buttler (12) and Ben Stokes (13) failed on the day.

Just after tea, Woakes was back in the hut, Cummins having the World Cup star allrounder caught behind. Jofra Archer (12) and Broad (11) could not give Bairstow company for long as the dashing batsman completed his half century in 82 balls.

Australia, in reply, lost Warner early to Broad who has been his nemesis. The veteran left-hander saw his bails removed as Broad got his back for the third time in a row. Bancroft and Khawaja then saw off Archer, Woakes and the fiery Broad to end the day’s play without losing further wicket.

Brief scores: 1st innings: England 258 all out (Rory Burns 53, Jonny Bairstow 52,; Josh Hazlewood 3/58, Pat Cummins 3/61, Nathan Lyon 3/68) Australia 30/1 (Cameron Bancroft 5 batting, Usman Khawaja 18 batting) At Stumps