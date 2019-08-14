Rahul Gandhi politicising Kashmir visit issue: Governor Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of politicising the Kashmir issue by seeking to put several pre-conditions to visiting the Valley, and which he said would lead to further unrest and problems for the people.

After Rahul said there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, the Governor on Monday said he will send him an aircraft to visit the Valley and see for himself the ground situation.

He said Rahul Gandhi was responding to fake news possibly spread from across the border about the situation in Kashmir, which is peaceful with negligible incidents.

Malik said Rahul can check for himself with various Indian channels which have reported the correct position on the Kashmir Valley. “He can also check the detailed submissions made by the government in the Supreme Court today which heard a case on this matter and left it to the government.

“Rahul Gandhi is politicising the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people,” he said in a statement.

“He has put forth many conditions for visiting J&K, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention”.

Since the Governor “had never invited him with so many pre-conditions, he has referred the case to the local police and administration to examine the request further,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, Rahul had accepted Governor Malik’s ‘invitation’ to visit Jammu and Kashmir but said he did not need an aircraft.

He said he and other opposition leaders would visit Kashmir and urged Malik to allow them the freedom to meet people, and soldiers.

On Monday, Malik invited Rahul to visit Kashmir, saying he would send an aircraft for him, after the former said, “People were dying in the state and the situation was not normal as claimed by the government.”