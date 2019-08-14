Haryana DCP kills self, suicide note blames SHO

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor committed suicide by shooting himself with the revolver of his gunman at his official residence here on Wednesday, officials said.

Police spokesman Sube Singh said a suicide note alleged that Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupani Abdul Shaheed and an associate were blackmailing Kapoor.

Based on a complaint of his son, a case has been registered. “We are investigating,” the spokesman said.

The incident took place around 5.45 a.m. in Sector 30, Faridabad. His wife heard the gunshot and ran to the room.

“With profound grief we inform you that DCP NIT Vikram Kapoor on Wednesday morning committed suicide at his residence. We are investigating the reasons behind his suicide,” the Faridabad Police said in a statement.

Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons. He was promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) from the Haryana Police Service in 2017.