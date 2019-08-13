Janhvi, Anil remember Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary

August 13 marks the 56th birth anniversary of the late superstar Sridevi, and her family members including daughter Janhvi Kapoor, and her former co-star and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, took to social media to pen emotional, heartfelt notes in the memory of the veteran actress.

“Happy birthday mumma, I love you,” Janhvi wrote on Instagram along with a photograph of Sridevi from her film “English Vinglish”.

Remembering Sridevi, Anil said it’s a “bittersweet day”.

“Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory…We miss you everyday Sridevi,” Anil tweeted.

Sridevi, female superstar who reigned in the eighties and the nineties, died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. The “Chandni” star was in Dubai for a family wedding.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who was a close friend of Sridevi, also posted a birthday post for her.

“Miss You,” Manish wrote.