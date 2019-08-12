I now worship Modi and Shah: Shivraj Singh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had corrected a historical mistake made by the country’s first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru.

“After this decision, I have started worshipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Chouhan said.

Earlier, blaming Pt. Nehru for the problems in Kashmir, Chouhan had called him a criminal. “The whole of Kashmir would have been ours had Nehru not declared a ceasefire,” he had said.

Clarifying the statement on Monday, Chouhan said: “Whatever I had said on Pt. Nehru, I said with full responsibility. The mistake done by Pt. Nehru on Jammu and Kashmir has now been undone by Prime Minister Modi.”

“Earlier I used to consider Modi and Shah as my leaders, but now I woship them,” Chouhan said.