Partymen protest, demand Priyanka as Congress chief

Scores of Congress activists on Saturday protested outside the party headquarters here demanding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be made the party president, amid a crucial Congress Working Committee meet to decide Rahul Gandhi’s successor.

“Priyanka Gandhi should be made the party chief as she has the capability to keep the party together,” said Jagdish Sharma, the worker who led the protestors.

However, Rahul Gandhi made it clear that no Gandhi family member will be made the party chief.

The meeting to elect the new chief began at 11 a.m. It is being attended by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior party leaders Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ahmed Patel, P. Chidambaram and others.

The CWC has been divided into five region-wise groups to hold talks with the state in-charges, state chiefs, AICC department chairman, party MPs and build a consensus on the name of the new party chief.

The name will be finalised on Sunday, after all the five groups have submitted their recommendations, said a senior party leader.