Now Pak suspends Lahore-Delhi ‘Dosti’ bus service

After suspending two cross-border train services, Pakistan has announced to suspend the Lahore-Delhi friendship bus service, in the wake of India’s moves on Kashmir.

Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed said on Friday that in line with the decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC), the government has suspended the Dosti (friendship) bus service between Lahore and New Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced suspension of the Samjhauta Express train.

Ahmed, at a press conference in Islamabad, said that Pakistan wants peace, not war. He said the passengers who have purchased advance tickets will be refunded and the coaches of the Samjhauta Express will be used to ferry passengers on Eid, he said.

On Friday, Pakistan announced that it is suspending the Thar Link Express from Jodhpur to Munabao in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, following India’s decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir, the National Security Committee (NSC) decided to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India.

The decision was made during NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other top ministers.

Imran Khan has directed that all diplomatic channels be activated to “expose the brutal Indian racist regime, its design and human rights violations. He also directed Armed Forces to continue vigilance”.