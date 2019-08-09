Vellore polls: DMK workers celebrate

DMK activists on Friday claimed victory in the Tamil Nadu’s Vellore Lok Sabha seat and started celebrating even as the Election Commission is yet to declare the final results.

According to DMK officials, party candidate D.M. Anand polled about 4.85 lakh votes as against his rival AIADMK’s A.C. Shanmugam who has polled about 4.77 lakh votes.

Counting of votes for the Vellore seat began on Friday morning.

Throughout the counting, Shanmugam and Anand took leads alternately.

Speaking to the media, DMK spokespern T.K.S. Elangovan said the low victory margin may be due to the announcements made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami which were in violation of the model code of conduct. The CM had even made a promise to bifurcate the Vellore district.

The official announcement on the result is awaited.

The election to the Vellore was due on April 18 but was called off after Rs 10 crore were seized allegedly from DMK leaders in the district.

The DMK-led front won 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, polling for which was held on April 18.

The AIADMK campaign was led by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. DMK President M.K.Stalin led the campaign for Anand.