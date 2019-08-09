Hamid Karzai objects to Pak comments linking Afghan peace with Kashmir

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has voiced unhappiness at some quarters in Pakistan linking peace in Afghanistan with Islamabad’s objectives in Kashmir, and also backed the new measures announced by India on Jammu and Kashmir.

“Comments in Pakistan linking peace in Afghanistan to their objectives in Kashmir are indicative of Pakistan viewing Afghanistan as strategic depth. I call on Pakistan government to stop using extremist violence as instrument of policy in the region,” said Karzai in a tweet.

“We hope the new measures by govt of India will lead to the betterment and prosperity of people in Jammu and Kashmir as the citizens of India, he added, referring to India revoking special status for J&K.

Afghans had reacted angrily on social media to remarks by Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in Parliament on Tuesday.

“What kind of a deal is this that the Afghans enjoy and celebrate peace in Kabul, but in Kashmir, blood is shed? No, this is not acceptable for us,” said Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party chief.