US supports ‘direct dialogue’ between Pak, India

The US has said that it continues to support “direct dialogue” between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue and called for “calm and restraint” amid escalating tensions between the two neighbours.

“We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,” the US State Department said in a statement late Wednesday.

The statement came after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of its Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In response, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner and downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

“We continue to be concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions on the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. We urge respect for individual rights, compliance with legal procedures and inclusive dialogue with those affected,” added the State Department statement.

“We call upon on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC), including taking firm and resolute steps to combat cross-border terrorism,” it said.

The US on Wednesday denied that India had informed it about its intention to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir ahead of taking the step, contradicting media reports that said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had broached the subject with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bangkok last week.