Sushma Swaraj’s ashes immersed in river Ganga

Ashes of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were immersed in river Ganga at Brajghat, Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday amid chanting of mantras.

The rituals were performed by Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri. The deceased minister’s husband Swaraj Kaushal, Meerut-Hapur MP Rajendra Aggrawal, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Mittal and others were also present.

A special prayer was performed at the Public Works Department guest house at Garh in Hapur before Sushma Swaraj’s ashes were taken for immersion in a boat.

Sushma Swaraj, who touched millions of lives by turning Twitter into a helpline, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday at the age of 67. She was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday.