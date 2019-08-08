Pakistan ‘permanently discontinues’ Samjhauta Express

Pakistan on Thursday announced that it is permanently discontinuing the Samjhauta Express train service with India following New Delhi’s revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was announced by Pakistan’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at a press conference.

He said that the boggies of the Samjhauta Express will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid. “This will increase the capacity of Eid trains and more people will be able to travel in them.”

The Samjhauta Express ran twice a week from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station.

People who have bought tickets for the Samjhauta Express will be reimbursed. “You can collect the payment from Lahore’s divisional superintendent office,” said the Minister.

“We don’t want war but we can’t sit quietly over Indian atrocities in Kashmir… Srinagar is not Jerusalem,” he added.

The train service was suspended earlier this year after military tensions escalated between the two neighbours following the Pulwama attack and Balakot strike.