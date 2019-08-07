Veteran film producer, Hrithik’s grandfather J. Om Prakash passes away at 92

Veteran filmmaker who churned out matinee classics like “Aayee Milan Ki Bela”, “Aaya Saawan Jhum Ke” and “Aap Ki Kasam” in the 1970s and 80s, but is now more well known for being actor Hrithik Roshan‘s maternal grandfather, J. Om Prakash breathed his last at his residence here on Wednesday, a close family friend said. He was 92.

“He was very active all through his career, making women-oriented films and an important functionary of the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association and other industry associations,” close family associate and veteran journalist Indermohan Singh Pannu told IANS.

Prakash’s daughter Pinky is married to veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father.

“My dearest uncle Mr J. Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us!” sharing the news of his uncle’s demise, actor Deepak Parashar tweeted.

Parashar also shared a photograph of Prakash with his tweet. “Took this pic few months ago when went to see him! Om Shanti!,” he wrote.

Starting as a producer, the veteran filmmaker had produced major films like “Aas Ka Panchhi” (1961), “Aayee Milan Ki Bela” ((1964), “Aaya Saawan Jhum Ke” (1969), and “Aankhon Aankhon Me” (1972).

Along with Gulzar, he had co-produced the blockbuster “Aandhi” (1975) film starring Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen.

Later, he turned to direction and directed several blockbuster films movies like Rajesh Khanna-starrer “Aap Ki Kasam” (1974), “Aakhir Kyon?” (1985) and “Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka” (1977), Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer “Aas Paas” (1981), Rajinikanth and Rakesh Roshan and Sridevi starrer “Bhagwan Dada” (1986).

His funeral was performed this afternoon at the Vile Parle Crematorium in the presence of his family members, a large number of film personalities and admirers.