Suhana Khan to star in short film

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who recently graduated from Ardingly College in London, is all set to make her acting debut in the English short film, “The Grey Part Of Blue”.

“The Grey Part Of Blue” is directed by Suhana’s classmate Theo Gimeno.

Gimeno shared the film’s poster on Instagram, which features Suhana. Apart from the star kid, the movie stars Robin Gonnella.

Earlier, Suhana had played the lead in a theatrical performance, and now all eyes are set on her screen debut.

“I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided (to become an actor). Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of ‘The Tempest’. There’s so much to learn, and one way to do it is to start [working] early, but first I want to go to university and finish studies,” Suhana had earlier told a magazine, expressing her love for acting.