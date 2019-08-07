Registrations open for Delhi Half Marathon 2019

Procam International on Wednesday announced that the registrations for the 15th edition of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon scheduled for October 20 are now open.

The start line of this IAAF Gold Label race is expected to echo the sounds of 35,000 tapping feet across five categories — Half Marathon (21.097 km), Great Delhi Run (5 km), Open 10K, Senior Citizens’ Run (3.2 km) and Champions with Disability (3.2 km) — as they run through the fast and picturesque course of the capital.

Bharti Airtel CEO (Delhi and NCR) Vani Venkatesh said: “The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is today a landmark event and the most prestigious half marathon in the world. At Airtel, it is an absolute joy for each one of us to be a part of this world-class running event.”

“It is simply amazing to see so many participants from across the world and India come together to celebrate the human spirit and run for a cause. We invite one and all to come join us this year as well, and together make ADHM an even bigger success,” she added.