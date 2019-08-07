President, PM pay tributes to Sushma Swaraj

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj’s residence to pay her their last respect.

A visibly upset Modi was seen paying an emotional tribute to Sushma Swaraj. He met her daughters and consoled them, and spend a long time patiently hearing her husband.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu too, visited the house of the late Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who passed away suddenly late on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and party veteran L.K. Advani accompanied by his daughter also reached the house where Sushma Swaraj had recently moved to after her last Ministerial duties. Sharing a long association, Pratibha Advani and Sushma Swaraj’s daughter were seen getting emotional.

Among the others who visited her residence to pay last respect were also Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav too paid their last respect to Sushma Swaraj.

Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien was also present.