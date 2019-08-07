Delhi announces state mourning for its 1st woman CM

The Delhi government on Wednesday declared a two-day state mourning on the demise of the city’s first woman Chief Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Announcing the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Sushmaji was former CM of Delhi. Delhi will pay its respects by observing state mourning for two days.”

Kejriwal also said India has lost a great leader and Swaraj was “a very warm and remarkable person”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the government will observe two day state mourning as a mark of respect in her memory.

Sushma Swaraj passed away late on Tuesday night.

Sushma Swaraj was the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi. She held the post in 1998 for a short period of 52 days, from October 13, 1998 to December 3, 1998.