PIL in SC challenging scrapping Article 370’s provisions

A PIL was been filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the process of making Article 370 redundant in its application to the the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

The PIL, filed by advocate M.L. Sharma, contends that the gazette notification regarding Article 370 and Article 35A was against the basic spirit of the Constitution and that the government acted in an arbitrary and unconstitutional manner.

The petition claims that the President’s order is unconstitutional and the Centre must take the parliamentary route.

Sharma is likely to mention his petition on Wednesday in the top court for urgent hearing.