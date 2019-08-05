Put security forces on alert, Centre tells states, UTs

In the backdrop of the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Ministry on Monday issued an advisory to all states to put security forces and law enforcement agencies on maximum alert.

The order was sent to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Directors General of Police and the Commissioner of Delhi Police soon after the Union Cabinet took the decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution and split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

As per the order, requisite measures may be taken to ensure that peace and communal amity is maintained in all parts of the country and special attention may be paid to communally sensitive areas.

The order stressed that special care should be taken to ensure the safety and security of residents of Jammu and Kashmir, especially students, in various parts of the country.

“Adequate publicity may be given to the measures taken by state governments, Union Territories to inspire confidence in the sections concerned and to sensitize the public against any mischief or breach of peace.”

State governments and Union Territories were also told to tell their law enforcement agencies to maintain vigil against circulation of false, unverified news, rumours and unscrupulous messages on social media.