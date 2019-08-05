Pakistan calls joint session of Parliament over Kashmir issue

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday to discuss the issue of Kashmir after India on Monday changed the status of the state. The armed forces chiefs are to attend it.

The session has been called at 11 a.m.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat will be present at the special Parliament session.

The joint session will analyse the situation following the Indian government’s decision to end Indian Kashmir’s special status by abrogating Article 35A and Article 370, as well as “Indian atrocities” in the Valley, Dunya News reported.

All political parties will deliberate on the Kashmir issue and mull over a unanimous national stance.