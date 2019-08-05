High voltage Cabinet meet at PM’s residence amid J&K tensions

Amid an unprecedented lockdown and flaring tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, as uncertainty looms large over a build-up of troops in the valley, the Union Cabinet on Monday met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were among the leaders present in the high-level meeting.

The meeting comes after political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone, were placed under house arrest as strict restrictions were imposed in the Kashmir Valley from early Monday morning.

The state administration has also imposed Section 144 in Srinagar, as well as in Jammu, while mobile Internet services have also been suspended.